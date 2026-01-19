Raiders' HC Candidate Just Wrapped Up Incredible Performance

By the time this piece is published, the Las Vegas Raiders will have just concluded a couple of critical interviews for their head coaching search. Minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek are leaving no stone unturned this time around.

Last year, the Raiders hastily hired Pete Carroll, without including their new GM in the process. He lasted all of one 2-15 season before getting shipped off to the Island of Misfit Former Coaches.

Las Vegas isn't rushing the process this time around. Their list of candidates is as lengthy as it is talented, including big names such as Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy and two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, previously of the Cleveland Browns. However, the Raiders' considerations are mostly going to play-callers who led their teams to playoff berths this season.



Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak just shot up the list

On Sunday, January 18, the Las Vegas Raiders conducted two interviews with playoff coaches from this season. They hosted Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady after his heartbreaking overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. Despite the defeat, he put on a hell of an audition, engineering a game plan that led to 30 points and nearly 450 total yards against one of the NFL's premier defenses.

The Raiders also met with San Francisco 49ers OC Klay Kubiak. He didn't have much to show off following his blowout loss against the Seattle Seahawks. However, Las Vegas also interviewed his older brother, Klint Kubiak, who calls plays for the 'Hawks, before the postseason began. While they haven't spoken with him again since, the Raiders should be thrilled by what he put on tape versus the Niners.

The most impressive part of Seattle's victory was the stranglehold they had on San Francisco's offense, but Head Coach Mike MacDonald is the architect of the defense, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

The Seahawks put a beatdown on the Niners on the other side of the ball, too, though, putting up 34 offensive points and 175 rushing yards to overcome quarterback Sam Darnold's limitations from an oblique injury.

The Niners' defense has been absolutely ravaged due to injuries, but Robert Saleh's unit held the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles to just 19 points in the Wild Card Round. That was hardly their only impressive defensive performance of the year, too.

Kubiak has been one of the most innovative and successful offensive coordinators in the NFL who hasn't yet gotten a chance to be a head coach. Perhaps the Raiders should be the one to give him the opportunity.

To see how far Klint Kubiak gets in the Raiders' coaching cycle, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.