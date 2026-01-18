Raiders' Head Coach Candidate Nails Final Playoff Audition

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the thick of their head coaching search. They've already interviewed several candidates, including former Cleveland Browns two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Some of the candidates have impressed early, with Evero reportedly landing a second meeting with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek. However, they're still adding names to their search.

They're set to interview Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday, January 18. With his team now eliminated from the playoffs, Joe Brady can fully focus on landing a head coaching job.

Joe Brady's potential final showing with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills couldn't get the job done against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, falling just short in overtime. However, the offensive play-calling can't be blamed for the loss. After all, the Bills put up 30 points in regulation against a Denver defense that ranked second in yards allowed, third in points, and tied for sixth in EPA per play.

If anything, Joe Brady called a fantastic game, with Buffalo racking up 449 total yards, a 66 percent conversion rate on third downs, a 1-for-1 mark on fourth down, and 183 yards rushing on over five yards per carry. 30 points against the Broncos should have been more than enough to get the win. Denver only scored more than that thrice all season.

What did the Bills in was their turnovers. Josh Allen threw two interceptions — one that ended the game in overtime in a highly controversial manner — and lost two fumbles, while James Cook coughed another one up. Despite all of their giveaways, Buffalo was moving the ball with relative ease when they were able to maintain possession.

Even with Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis, and Joshua Palmer, the aerial attack was largely successful outside of Allen's interceptions. He finished with 283 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-39 passing.

If this was Joe Brady's last game as the Bills' offensive coordinator, he can consider it a resounding success. With a severely limited cache of weapons, he was able to repeatedly expose one of the league's utmost elite defenses, on the road, in a brutally hostile environment, with the highest stakes.

Brady designed an NFL-leading rushing attack for the Bills and showed his ability to spin gold with an uninspiring receiving corps. He might be the best option to lead the Las Vegas Raiders and their offense moving forward.

