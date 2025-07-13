Upcoming Important Training Camp for Raiders’ QB Aidan O’Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best offseasons, if not the best offseason, out of all the teams in the National Football League. The biggest question for the Raiders when the offseason started was what they were going to do at the quarterback position. It was important for the Silver and Black to address the quarterback position because it is the most important position on the football field.
Last season, the Raiders did not have good quarterback play. That was one of the big issues why the Raiders could not find success in 2024. So, the Raiders' new head coach knew if he wanted to compete next season, and in a tough AFC West, he had to go get a quarterback who gives the Raiders a better chance to win games next season.
The Raiders did that. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. One of the best moves this offseason was the Raiders getting Smith. He gives the Raiders a veteran quarterback who knows what it takes to win and run an NFL offense with the full confidence of the Raiders coaching staff. The Raiders will be better next season with the Raiders.
After Smith, the Raiders will have to address the problem at the quarterback position. If Smith plays well, they will not be calling it a problem, but more of a look into the future at the position. Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell will look to show that he is the future for the Silver and Black at the quarterback position.
That is why O'Connell will have to have a good training camp this year. It is also why this upcoming training camp will be the most important one in his young career. Even with O'Connell not being the starter, he can show the new regime what he can do, and depending on how he looks, they could be saying they have their next quarterback already in the building.
O'Connell has gotten starts over his first two NFL seasons. He has shown flashes of what he can do but there also have been things he still needs to work on. O'Connell is not scared of the moment and is always ready to compete. That is how it has been in his whole football career. And every rep he takes, like he is the starter.
