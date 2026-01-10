Why the Raiders' Decision on QB Geno Smith Feels Imminent

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback in the NFL Draft this offseason. Rightfully so, as Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks since the 2023-24 season. They have also fired several head coaches and offensive coordinators in that time.

Quarterback Geno Smith signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last offseason. It was reportedly worth $75 million, with $66 million fully guaranteed. The Raiders finished 3-14, while Smith's 17 interceptions led the National Football League. It was far from what the team expected at signing.

Smith's Future with the Raiders

Even if the Raiders did not have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, with quality quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore available, Smith's future with the team would be in question. Las Vegas' offense had plenty of issues aside from Smith. Still, he was one of the team's biggest issues.

Although it was not all Smith's fault, he did not live up to the contract the Raiders paid him upon his arrival. They could have gotten similar production and a similar record significantly cheaper. This, in addition to Pete Carroll's firing has led to reasonable doubts surrounding Smith's future in Las Vegas.

Henry McKenna of FOX Sports analyzed the quarterback situation of several teams around the league who enter the offseason with questions surrounding the position. Las Vegas is undoubtedly one of those teams as their instability at quarterback will continue.

Assuming the Raiders draft another quarterback with the first overall pick, next season the Raiders will start their eighth different quarterback since 2023. Smith may not be on the team when Week 1 rolls around. McKenna believes the Raiders' breakup with Smith is imminent.

" The Raiders have already broken up with head coach Pete Carroll. Now the team appears headed for a breakup with its quarterback. This whole Carroll-Smith experiment went so poorly that it feels like Las Vegas will cut its losses and move on," McKenna said.

"And yes, that means starting over — again. But how could owner Mark Davis look at the 2025 Raiders and think it’s a good idea to give it another go? Smith is headed into journeyman backup territory again."

After Carroll's firing, Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed Smith's current status with the team.

"Yeah, Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

