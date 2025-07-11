One Huge Reason Why the Raiders Hired Chip Kelly
It has been a great offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they will need to go out there and prove all the moves were the right ones.
The Raiders knew that they had to get better on the offensive side of the ball next year. Last season, the offense was bad, and the offensive coordinator position was not good for the Raiders either. One thing that the Raiders made sure they did this offseason was get an offensive coordinator with a lot of experience calling plays, and they did that.
The Raiders went out and added veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly comes over from the college ranks, where he led the Ohio State offense to the National Championship game and will be willing it all last season in college. Now, he is back in the NFL and is looking to help the Raiders' offense and get them playing good football next season. And he has a lot of weapons on the offensive side.
There is no question that Kelly will have the Raiders offense looking way better than it has since moving to Las Vegas. Kelly comes with a lot of success at the position, and that is why owner Mark Davis, along with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, agree on bringing in Kelly and doing whatever it takes to get him here.
With Kelly, there are a lot of possibilities when it comes to what the Raiders are going to run. He knows different offenses, and he knows what it takes to make them look great and turn them into winning teams. But there is one reason why the Raiders were certain not to miss on Kelly this offseason.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what makes Kelly good for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I love the approach of Chip Kelly," said Carpenter. It is the first time since I have been here on the offensive side of the football, where the mentality was I am going to fit the scheme to fit the personnel that I have. That tells you a lot about Chip Kelly as an offensive mind. It tells you a lot about his approach. And it tells you a lot about Pete Carroll's approach."
