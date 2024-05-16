Predicting All 17 2024 Las Vegas Raiders Games
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders schedule is out, and we know that it is packed with some terrific games and will be entertaining.
This is my fifth season of being a beat writer covering this team.
In my first two seasons, I nailed it. There is nothing wrong in telling you that. I was off by one in the first year; I nailed it right on the head in the second year. But in the interest of transparency, I utterly failed in year three. Last season, I returned to the success of my first two years, again being off by one.
The way I predict it is simple. I have done it the same way for years, giving you a worst-case scenario and a best.
I look at games and ask if they played 10 times, how many do I think each team would win?
Of course, this is very early; certainly, more players will be added, and some will be hurt. But, if I look at a game and think one team would win six or more, I predict them—conversely, the other.
If I believe that each team will win five, I give the edge to the home team.
There are ten areas in which I judge each game. Thus, derterninging my favorite.
This is my way-too-early-prediction, and I will issue my final the one in which I will be judged after training, camp, and prior to the start of the season.
I can’t predict specific injuries, so obviously, I won’t do that, but without any other adieu, here is my way-to-early 2024 analysis, with a bit of fun thrown into it:
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule/Predictions 1.0
*All Times are Eastern
Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
In the first every Tom Telesco Bowl, the Las Vegas Raiders go on the road to Allegiant Stadium West and make an interesting statement when they take out the Bolts in the home debut of Jim Harbaugh. Record: 1-0
Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Ravens, 1 p.m.
The Raiders get an emotional win in week one, then travel across the United States for an early game and fall in an impressive defensive battle on a last-second field goal. Record: 1-1
Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Panthers, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders return home and return to their winning ways in the home opener, as they punish the Carolina Panthers while holding them scoreless and taking Young to the ground all day. Record 2-1
Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Browns, 4:25 p.m.
The Browns defense is impressive, the Raiders are better, and in a defensive battle, a late interception by the Silver and Black sets up the winning touchdown for Michael Mayer. Record 3-1
Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Broncos, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders are flying high, entering into Mile High, and continue to own the Broncos, as the offense unloads with the best performance of the early season in a big win. Record: 4-1
Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Steelers, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders have confidence, and they have mojo, and at home with the most impressive crowd since moving to Las Vegas. It's the same Russell Wilson and the same results with a Silver and Black win. Record: 5-1
Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Rams, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders are entering the most difficult part of their schedule as they head to Allegiant Stadium West, but they aren’t playing the Bolts this time. The Raiders fight but lose on a last-second field goal. Record: 5-2
Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
After a very physical game against the Rams, the Raiders are banged up as they come home to face the World Champion Chiefs. Allegiant Stadium is on fire, but the wounded Raiders run out of gas and fall to the World Champions at home. Record: 5-3
Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Bengals, 1 p.m.
Injured and angry after letting a win over the Chiefs slip through their fingers because of health issues, the Raiders head back east, and while competitive, they lose in a final drive by Joe Burrow. Record: 5-4
Week 10: BYE
They bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, as Antonio Pierce’s men take time to heal.
Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Still not 100%, the Raiders have a valiant fight, and again lose a tight ball game. The Raiders fall to 1-5 on the season in last-second games. Record: 5-5
Week 12 (Nov. 24) vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m.
Now healthy, the resurgent Raiders have their MOJO back, and Allegiant Stadium infuses them with energy, and yet again, they take out the Broncos for another season sweep. Record: 6-5
Week 13 (Nov. 29): at Chiefs (Black Friday), 3 p.m.
Healthy and on fire, the Raiders know that the loss at home earlier in the year was not indicative of this team. They physically take the game to the Chiefs, and they have the home crowd, just like last year booing the home team, and the Raiders take the win. Record 7-5
Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
The Raiders travel east and have the worst game of the season. They make some uncharacteristic mistakes and fall to the Bucs in a very close game. Record: 7-6
Week 15 (Dec. 16): vs. Falcons (MNF), 8:15 p.m.
The Raiders come home angry, and getting the Falcons on Monday night is exactly what they need. In a physical game, the Raiders never trail after they score on their first drive and get a big win. Record 8-6
Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.
The Raiders are a young team, and they are learning how to win. A couple of young players make some key mistakes, and they lose a close one to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Record: 8-7
Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Saints, 1 p.m.
Antonio Pierce and the veterans on this team have to say nothing. The young players learn from that loss, and the Raiders play their best game of the season, pounding the Derek Carr-led Saints in New Orleans. Record: 9-7
Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. Chargers, TBD
Not taking their feet off the gas, the young Raiders don’t let up. The same energy they showed in New Orleans is on display in the last regular season game, and while the Bolts are significantly better, so are the Raiders. The Raiders win in the last five minutes. Record 10-7 and on their way to the NFL Playoffs as a Wildcard Team.
