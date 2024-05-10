Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Grades Tom Telesco's Offseason, False Hype of Chargers & Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting a rookie mini-camp this week, and their GM Tom Telesco is on fire.
Earlier today Telesco signed six of his eight 2024 NFL Draft picks,
Today's episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast grades GM Tom Telesco's offseason and examines the falsy hype surrounding AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. You can watch the podcast below:
If you prefer, you can click here to listen to the podcast.
Assistant GM Champ Kelly said of the Raiders QB situation earlier this week, "I think to speak on that room, right now we've got four guys that are in that room. You guys know Aidan O'Connell and what he did last year, Gardner Minshew who we added in free agency, Anthony Brown, nobody has spoken about him but he does a really good job for us right now, and then we added Carter Bradley. But we are excited about, first of all, the work that Aidan did last season towards the end of the year. Obviously, you guys know that was one of the first moves that me and AP [Antonio Pierce]
made when we got into leadership was to give him the opportunity to be a starter. And not only give him that opportunity, but through the midst of adversity we stuck with him because we believed in him, and we're excited about his growth and what he's going to be able to do year two, but also excited about this competition. Gardner Minshew, he won seven games last year, took his team to the playoffs, and was a Pro Bowler. It's going to be a really good competition, and that's all we've asked for at every position group on our entire football team. Every piece that we've added has been to incrementally improve and to increase competition.”
