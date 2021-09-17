Marcus Mariota's Availability Overshadowing His Ability

The best ability in the National Football League is availability, something the Las Vegas Raiders Marcus Mariota is struggling with.

In a league that has made the saying, "Next man up," famous, more important than the ability to play football is the availability to play football.

That's something that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is struggling with.

No one doubts the talent of the former Oregon Duck, Tennessee Titan, and now Las Vegas Raider. But since arriving in Las Vegas to play for the Raiders, Mariota's remarkable abilities on the gridiron have been overshadowed by his availability.

Or, more fitting, lack of availability.

After missing the entire preseason, Mariota played in one play on Monday night, a 31-yard run that promptly ended with injuring his calf. Now, word has emerged that he will be out weeks and not days for the Silver and Black.

Mariota is a terrific man. He is an exceptional athlete, but his inability to be available overshadows the ability he has. That is disappointing for both him and the Raiders.

As you can see, as of today's injury report issued by the team, Marcus Mariota is not on the injured reserve. If he had been placed on that list, it would mean that he would be out for a minimum of three weeks. At least for now, his listing should make fans of the Silver and Black hopeful for a soon return.

No matter when he returns, he must show availability, or the ability doesn't matter.

Nathan Peterman played most of last season as the Raiders' number two quarterback with Mariota often injured. Peterman took nearly all of the snaps in the Raiders' three preseason games and now assumes Derek Carr's backup role once again.

