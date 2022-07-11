Raiders Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

With a week away from training camp who will step up and become the Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders are just a week away from starting training camp with new head coach Josh McDaniels at the helm.

The Raiders rookies will open up training camp on July 18, while the veterans will report just two days later on July 20.

This is the time where Coach McDaniels will get a real look of the men trying to make his 53-man roster.

Before training camp begins, we’ll take a deeper look at every position and the players trying to make the team.

First up: the quarterback position.

While the starting job is locked in, the Raiders will be looking to secure the backup role and there isn’t much room for all the quarterbacks to make the roster so it’s why this position battle will be worth watching for this training camp.

Derek Carr

The 31-year-old quarterback enters his ninth-season as the Raiders starting quarterback.

After carrying the team to the playoffs a year ago, Carr was rewarded with a new contract extension and then traded for the best wide receiver in the NFL, his best-friend and former college teammate Davante Adams.

Jarrett Stidham

Stidham rejoins with McDaniels in Las Vegas after spending his first two seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders traded for Stidham this offseason in hopes of backing up Carr in the regular season.

He currently has the most experience of the quarterbacks in the roster, which is why this position might get interesting or should get interesting if he doesn't secure the spot.

Nick Mullens

During the offseason, Mullens joined the Silver and Black after fitting well with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mullens has the most experience playing under center besides Carr, but will need an impressive run in the preseason if he plans to make the roster.

Chase Garbers

Garbers joined the Raiders this year as an undrafted free-agent from the University of California.

From the bunch he has the least chance of making the roster but can spend some time developing in the practice squad.

The Raiders quarterback group is not a concern this offseason. They signed players that fit this system and have depth.

The only question here will be whether McDaniels goes out with two quarterbacks in the main roster or if he settles with three.

