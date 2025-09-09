Where the Raiders Must Improve Ahead of AFC West Showdown
The Las Vegas Raiders' first game of the season is in the books. After beating the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Raiders will face an old AFC West foe on Monday Night Football this week. Las Vegas' win over the Patriots was a good start to the season, but the Raiders want more.
For Las Vegas to make that happen, they must continue to improve before facing a Chargers team who just beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles has the Raiders' full attention.
Raiders' Room for Improvement
Pete Carroll and the Raiders will enjoy their victory over the Patriots for a brief moment, then it is on to the Chargers.
"Yeah, we need to be a little more accurate with our calls in the targeting. The timing of the working together, the double teams and when you can come off double teams and go to the next level," Carroll said.
"That takes some time, and the guys haven't played very much together in real games. And so, the games helped us some, the practice against the Niners helped us some, but these games will help us get better."
Carroll also noted that No. 6 overall pick, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will improve as the season goes on. The weather, and it being his very first start in the National Football League led to a lackluster performance by the rookie. Still, he played well overall.
Carroll explained Jeanty was understandably excited for his NFL debut. With that now out of the way, and the Raiders unlikely to play in pouring rain any time soon, Jeanty should get going soon. The Raiders must find a way to ensure he does as soon as possible.
“And also, Ashton [Jeanty], he was hyped. He was jacked up, and he would tell you, I would think, that he wished he would have been a little more patient on some reads and things like that that will come. He didn't look like that in preseason," Carroll said.
"This game, being out there and being called on to play and carried the ball 19 times or whatever. It was a little bit different for him, and he'll play way better. He'll see things more clearly. And I know he's real frustrated by that."
