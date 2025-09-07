Raiders Show New Identity in Thrilling Win Over Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.--The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time proving they are a different team than the one that took the field last season. Las Vegas' offense started the game with the ball and quickly marched down the field on a six-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, signaling a new era for the Raiders.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith completed three of his four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown on the first drive. The first drive showed that the Raiders' offense has taken strides.
The Raiders started the second drive well, moving the ball 55 yards before a tipped pass from Smith was intercepted.
From that point forward, the Raiders' offense showed that it was still only the first game of a 17-game season and progress takes time.
The interception halted the Raiders' momentum on offense, and the first half continued in the same vein for the unit. Las Vegas' offense went three-and-out on each of its next three drives following the interception. Each of those drives was three plays and lasted less than three minutes.
The Raiders again struggled with time of possession in the first half, as the Patriots held the ball over 18 mins. The Raiders held the ball for just over 11 minutes. Luckily, the Raiders defense responded well, holding the Patriots to only 10 first half points, as the Patriots led by three at halftime.
The Raiders started the second half similarly to how they began the first, but it was the defense that got things going first. Las Vegas' defense held the Patriots' offense to 36 yards before Isaiah Pola-Mao intercepted Drake Maye on the Patriots' first drive of the second half.
The Raiders used two chunk plays by Jakobi Meyers to move the ball down the field. Las Vegas used a five-play, 75-yard drive to score a touchdown on an Ashton Jeanty three-yard run. It was his first touchdown of his career, and gave the Raiders a 14-10 lead in the third.
Las Vegas' defense did its part, holding the Patriots to zero points in the second half, as the Raiders outscored the Patriots 13-3 in the second half.
The Raiders' win over the Patriots demonstrated what the team is capable of this season, assuming everyone stays healthy. The Raiders scored when they needed two, battled back from adversity, and their defense played well, holding New England to only three points in the second and third quarters.
Las Vegas entered the season with reason to be excited. Their win confirms that the excitement is legitimate. Pete Carroll has the Raiders headed in the right direction.
