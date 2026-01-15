Ranking the Raiders' 2025 Rookie Draft Class

The Las Vegas Raiders' rookie class did not have the impact they were expected to at the start of the season.

Ranking the Raiders' Rookies

The Raiders entered the season with reasonable expectations for its rookie class. For reasons largely beyond the rookies' control, that did not happen. The lack of an impact from the Raiders' rookie class undoubtedly played a part in the team's 3-14 season.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently ranked every team's rookie class following the regular season. He ranked Las Vegas ' as the 26th-best in the league. Considering the fact that most of the rookies did not get much playing time until after Week 10 or so, Schatz' ranking is a fair assessment of the group.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"The Raiders finished the season with one of the 10 worst run offenses of the past 45 years, according to DVOA, but it wasn't running back Ashton Jeanty's fault. The No. 6 pick was near the top of the league in missed tackle rate; there's only so far you can get without good blocking. Speaking of the blockers, third-round pick Caleb Rogers started six games at right guard, and another third-round pick, Charles Grant, started one at left tackle," Schatz said.

"The Raiders had two rookie wide receivers, but they didn't get on the field too much until the last month of the year. Second-rounder Jack Bech finished with 20 catches for 224 yards, and fourth-rounder Dont'e Thornton Jr. had 10 catches for 135 yards.

"The Raiders got defensive contributions from undrafted free agent cornerback Greedy Vance (who played six games at the end of the season) and two defensive tackles who each appeared in nine games, fourth-rounder Tonka Hemingway and seventh-rounder JJ Pegues."

Las Vegas' rookie class was mainly centered around offensive players. The Raiders' offensive line made it hard to judge the class overall, as their most critical rookies depend on the quarterback and offensive line. The Raiders had subpar performances from both position groups, limiting the rookies.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Following the dismissal of Pete Caroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek gave his own evaluation of Las Vegas' rookie class. It was his first draft class as a general manager.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I'm proud of the rookie class. It wasn't easy for them. They battled and they got better as the season went and I think that showed up over the last couple of weeks. This is the biggest offseason of their career, usually. Guys have a chance to make a massive jump, and if they don't, you will kind of wonder why. And a lot of times it's pretty telling," Spytek said.

“So, they got a massive opportunity that they got to attack this offseason too, and I'm going to spend some time over the next couple of weeks talking to all those men. We've got 10 more draft picks that we have shots this year to try to load it up with more young players."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.