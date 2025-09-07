Why Raiders Are Positioned Well in Week 1 Clash
Many may not believe the Las Vegas Raiders can beat the New England Patriots, but the changes they have made and work they put in over the offseason has already paid off. Now they get the chance to prove so against another team.
One Area the Raiders Can Excel In
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus noted that the Raiders' defensive line has a chance to impact the game, potentially enough to help steal a win on the road against the New England Patriots. Las Vegas' defensive line is set to face an offensive line that needs work.
"The Patriots fielded one of the worst offensive lines in football last season, ranking dead last in PFF pass-blocking (51.7) and PFF run-blocking (44.4) grades last season. That led to four new starters on the offensive line, including top-five pick Will Campbell, who earned a 75.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of his three seasons as a starter at LSU," Cameron said.
"On the other side of the ball, the Raiders return with Maxx Crosby on a new contract after his slightly down season in 2024, in which he earned a 74.3 PFF overall grade — his lowest since 2020. Opposite Crosby is Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL. The last time we saw Koonce in 2023, he was very productive, earning an 81.3 PFF overall grade.
Following training camp, Crosby noted his feelings on the upcoming season. Carroll has expressed what appears to be a genuine confidence in his team. Crosby and his teammates have taken the same approach mentally, while physically putting in the work to warrant that confidence.
"I expect to win every time I come out on the field. I don't care what we're doing. It's every drill, everything we do, I'm expecting to win, and that's how I carry myself. But that's just an individual thing. Pete, it's the same thing, he's been winning at the highest level for a long time, but it's got to be all of us if we want a chance," Crosby said.
"And so, we've got to be able to push each other. We've got to be able to pull others in our direction and get everybody on that same wavelength so we can go out there and execute on Sundays. And we've got a lot of work to get there, it's July right now. We don't play our first game until September. We've got a lot of work to do, but I know the guys are going to put in the work. And I know for me, like I expect to win. Every time I go out there, I expect to win. I don't care."
In a 17-game season, barring injury, the Raiders do not have much to lose as there would still be plenty of time to turn things around. However, if they beat the Patriots and they head home with a chance to go 2-0 with a win against a division rival.
