Complete Recap of the Raiders' Blowout Loss to the Commanders
LANDOVER, Mary. -- The Las Vegas Raiders went on the road to take on the Washington Commanders, and a Commanders team without quarterback Jayden Daniels, for Week 3.
There were several moments to highlight, both good and bad, from the Raiders' Week 3 performance. On this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we break down how the Raiders did some things well, but ultimately got blown out by the Washington Commanders in their Week 3 affair.
I failed to mention this in the podcast recording, but one big takeaway that I had was that I believed Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty played his best brand of football since donning a Raiders uniform. His final stat line went as follows: 17 carries for 67 rushing yards; the longest carry went for 18 yards.
Pete Carroll spoke to the media following the beatdown from Washington, but told the narrative the way a professional head coach should.
Head Coach Pete Carroll Sounds off on the Offensive Line and Ground Game
Q: It's the third game where the offensive line has kind of struggled, and what do you chalk that up to and what kind of solutions?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: Well, we have to again it turns us back to we got to balance out what we're doing so you know we can mix better and uh we we didn't run the football at all early and then when we did we drove the football we made it we made our scores. So once we got going, I I thought
Ashton did a really good job with his opportunities.
He got a lot of carries the day. Um it was a good ball game for him. It was tough and he played tough and showed you how he how he does it. Um but we have to we didn't start out well at all. We said we came out of the shoots, you know, hurt and so until we got going um you couldn't see much, but we do have to mix better so that we feel the run and the pass mix. That gives us an advantage instead of feeling like we're getting knocked around.
