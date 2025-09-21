Raiders Today

Complete Recap of the Raiders' Blowout Loss to the Commanders

On this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we break down how the Raiders did some things well, but ultimately got blown out by the Washington Commanders in their Week 3 affair.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to make a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to make a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

LANDOVER, Mary. -- The Las Vegas Raiders went on the road to take on the Washington Commanders, and a Commanders team without quarterback Jayden Daniels, for Week 3.

There were several moments to highlight, both good and bad, from the Raiders' Week 3 performance. On this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we break down how the Raiders did some things well, but ultimately got blown out by the Washington Commanders in their Week 3 affair.

I failed to mention this in the podcast recording, but one big takeaway that I had was that I believed Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty played his best brand of football since donning a Raiders uniform. His final stat line went as follows: 17 carries for 67 rushing yards; the longest carry went for 18 yards.

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Pete Carroll spoke to the media following the beatdown from Washington, but told the narrative the way a professional head coach should.

You can read his opening question and answer transcript below:

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Head Coach Pete Carroll Sounds off on the Offensive Line and Ground Game

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Q: It's the third game where the offensive line has kind of struggled, and what do you chalk that up to and what kind of solutions?

Head Coach Pete Carroll: Well, we have to again it turns us back to we got to balance out what we're doing so you know we can mix better and uh we we didn't run the football at all early and then when we did we drove the football we made it we made our scores. So once we got going, I I thought
Ashton did a really good job with his opportunities.

He got a lot of carries the day. Um it was a good ball game for him. It was tough and he played tough and showed you how he how he does it. Um but we have to we didn't start out well at all. We said we came out of the shoots, you know, hurt and so until we got going um you couldn't see much, but we do have to mix better so that we feel the run and the pass mix. That gives us an advantage instead of feeling like we're getting knocked around.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr. Let’s discuss the Silver and Black’s next game in the nation’s capital and Pete Carroll’s comments.

Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s next game in Washington D.C. and Pete Carroll’s comments when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
HONDO S. CARPENTER, SR.

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist who brings decades of experience to his role as editor and publisher, and beat writer for our Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL coverage. Carpenter is a member of the PFWA, FWAA, and USBWA.