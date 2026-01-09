Where the Raiders Find Themselves Heading Into 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL for a second year in a row, and they may have just had one of their weakest seasons in franchise history. None of the additions they made in the offseason mattered, as they finished the year with a record of 3 - 14.

None may be hyperbolic, as Ashton Jeanty's looking to build off a slow rookie season, but their quarterback and head coach duo they brought in didn't help their team whatsoever. With Pete Carroll gone and them having the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , the Raiders have a chance to do it over again. What must they keep in mind as they prepare for the new year?

Final Power Rankings

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he put out his final power rankings for each team heading into next season. The Raiders are ranked as the 31st team, with the New York Jets being the only team under them.

"The Raiders were quick to move on from veteran head coach Pete Carroll after just one disastrous season in charge. It was clear early on that things wouldn’t kick on with Carroll or Geno Smith (60.9 grade; 36th), and as a result, the Raiders finished with a 3-14 record and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It’ll be the first time since 2007 that the Raiders will be picking first. Even if they find their quarterback of the future, this is a roster that should be in full rebuild", said Valentine.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines while playing against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Contrary to Valentine's belief, I think if the Raiders can secure their franchise quarterback this offseason, they will be a sneaky team in the AFC next season. They have a lot of work to do around the edges, but it doesn't take much to see how this team can be frisky in the playoff race.

Their most glaring issue is their offensive line play, which is the most important thing that needs to be addressed this offseason. It wouldn't have been as bad if Kolton Miller hadn't gone down with his injury early in the season, but they need a more solid foundation around him before they can compete.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is loaded onto the medical cart during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The defense needs work as well, as Maxx Crosby can't be the only productive pass rusher on their defensive line. Still, this team has a lot of aspects that do work; they just need a talented mind and signal caller to pull it all together.

