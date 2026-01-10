Which 3 Raiders Have the Brightest Future

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a season in which they tied for the worst record in the NFL, fired a head coach, and an offensive coordinator after one season. 2025 was not kind to the Raiders, but they have nobody to blame but themselves for where they are now as a franchise.

Nobody forced them to bring Pete Carroll out of retirement and lead a team that had many glaring flaws. At the very least, Carroll's legacy as leader of the Silver and Black will be defined by which direction they take in the 2026 NFL Draft . With that being said, which of the players currently on their roster have the brightest future next season?

Three Stars in the Making

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty may not have had the most lucrative rookie season, but with context, one can see why his future with the Raiders is so bright. He played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, and still managed to get over 1,000 yards of total offense.

He was able to play every game in his rookie season despite being top ten in the league in total carries. He had 975 yards on 266 carries, which included five rushing touchdowns and a fumble. On top of that, he had 55 receptions for 346 yards, another five scores, and another fumble.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this is the worst offensive line Jeanty will have to play behind in his time as a Raider. He showed bits and flashes of his explosiveness in college, but it was all bogged down by inefficient runs that slowed down their offense.

Jeanty's production will dramatically improve with a better signal caller. Teams won't be able to sell out on the run if the Raiders have either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore under center. Regardless, Jeanty made the most of the cards he was dealt in his rookie season. 2026 will be a bounce-back year for the former sixth overall pick, and he's sure to eclipse that 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Brock Bowers

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It was a disappointing second season for Brock Bowers after his historic rookie season. He wasn't available for the majority of the season, and even in the games he did play, his production was inconsistent.

Bowers saw a drastic reduction in his receptions, but his averages remained the same. He caught 64 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns, which is more scores than he had in his rookie season. He still hasn't fumbled in his career, and despite playing in only 12 games, he was responsible for 36 first downs.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In those 12 games he played, there were some standout performances where it looked like he was in his rookie season. He had two games where he went over 100 yards: the season opener against the New England Patriots and against the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.

Similar to Jeanty, Bowers' production will massively improve with a better quarterback and offensive coordinator at the helm of their offense. Geno Smith did an adequate job at targeting Bowers, but there would be multiple drives in games where he wasn't a part of the offensive game plan at all. He's one of the best offensive weapons on their roster; the Raiders need to make it a priority to get him the ball next season.

Tyree Wilson

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raider Nation is split on how they feel about Tyree Wilson. On one hand, they're disappointed with the former seventh overall pick and his lack of production in the three years he's been on the team. In the same draft class, Jalen Carter was selected just two picks down, and Bijan Robinson went just one pick later. Both of those players have outshone Wilson in nearly every aspect, and he's dangerously close to being considered a bust.

On the other hand, 2025 was his most complete season yet, and his final game this season left many fans with hope that he could continue that level of play next year. In their final game against the Kansas City Chiefs , Wilson had six total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one tackle for loss.

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) speaks to the media during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

2026 is the last year Wilson is on his rookie deal. He needs to step it up next season, and I believe he can. He had the most tackles in a season this year, and he played excellently without Maxx Crosby backing him up on the defensive line.

He's not a household name yet, but he has all of the opportunity in 2026 to become that. Crosby isn't getting any younger; it's time for him to step up and take command of their defense, as the Raiders had always envisioned.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders' next wave of stars WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.