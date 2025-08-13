Who Will Stick For Raiders at Running Back?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense wants to be better in many areas this season. But there is one area that they need to make sure there is much improvement in. That is the running game. That is something the Silver and Black could not figure out last season. The Raiders were the worst team overall when it came to running the ball in 2024. That is one big reason why they went out and drafted rookie running back Ashon Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
The Raiders also picked up veteran running back Raheem Mostert in free agency to give the running back room a veteran presence. The Raiders want to give the offense something they could rely on coming out of the backfield. If the Raiders run the ball effectively this season, it is going to make it easier on the passing attack and veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
It will keep the defense honest and guessing. It is something that will go a long way for this team. The running game will set up a lot for the offense if they are running the ball well. The running backs will be better because they have a good offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly. He likes to run the ball, and well does Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
Our Hondo Carpenter gave an update on the Raiders running backs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Running Backs
"For the Raiders, Ashton Jeanty is the man," said Carpenter. "He did not have a good game against Seattle, but he did not play that much. Jeanty is the real deal. Next, it is Raheem Mostert. I have been really impressed with Raheem. First of all, he is a former Pro Bowl guy. He is healthy, that man is so fast. I have been impressed by his leadership and the way he is helping the young players."
"Right now, Zamir White is your third back. This is changing daily. Sincere McCormick would be fourth. Sincere and Zamir do different things, but they have both been having good camps. And Chip is using them in many different ways. I am very impressed by both of these young men and how they are handling camp."
