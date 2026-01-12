3 Possibilities the Raiders' Front Office Must Prepare for

The Las Vegas Raiders cannot afford to leave any stones unturned this offseason. Although unforeseen things happen every season, especially for the Raiders, the Raiders must thoroughly think through every possibility that could come their way next season.

New look Backfield Behind RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty played in nearly 80 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps this season. He took more hits in his rookie season than the Raiders would have liked. Moving forward, they must find a way to take some of the load off of Jeanty. Raheem Mostert and Zamir White are pending free agents.

Las Vegas must prepare for either Mostert, White, or both to leave this offseason. They have plenty of options for doing so. However, they must not underestimate the value of a backup running back or two. This could mean keeping either Mostert or White, as it would be safe and affordable.

Dont'e Thornton Needing Time to Develop

Thornton started this season with expectations of establishing himself as more of a mainstay in the Raiders' offense than he did. However, poor coaching, shaky route running, and subpar hands haunted the rookie wide receiver this season. Thornton's development will understandably take time.

The preseason expectations placed on the fourth-round pick may have been too much too soon. His physical stature and the Raiders ' need for more pass catchers warranted the hopefulness at the time. Thornton has the potential to be a solid player, but he must put in the work.

Crosby's Role

Whether before the season to acquire draft picks before adding more wear and tear onto Crosby's body, or sometime during the season before the trade deadline, a future without Crosby is a possibility. If it were to happen, defensive end would become an even more significant need.

If Crosby is as upset about the Raiders' front office sitting him out the final two games of the season as he seemed to be, it is fair to wonder about his desire to remain with the Raiders. Las Vegas already needs additional help at defensive end; trading Crosby would make the position a top priority.

The Raiders would legitimately need two players to help compensate for Crosby's production. They could do this by adding multiple defensive ends or even more defensive tackles. This would give the Raiders a rotational defensive line heading into next season, which may not be a bad thing.

A defensive line filled with rotational players is unquestionably not a bad thing, assuming the Raiders were without Crosby because they traded him and received multiple first-round picks in return. It is hard to imagine Crosby playing elsewhere, but he has earned the right to play for a contender.

