Insider Makes Bold Claim For Raiders' Asthon Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders want to have a better offense this season. Something that is going to help this is the Silver and Black getting the run game going. If the Raiders' offense can get something good out of their run game, it is going to make the offense better and make it easier to navigate up and down the field. The Raiders' run game last season was not good. They want to change that, and it is going to be important for the Raiders to get it going in 2025.
The Raiders addressed the running back position in a major way this offseason. The Raiders drafted the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft in Ashton Jeanty. The Silver and Black took him with the sixth overall pick. They have big expectations for Jeanty in his rookie season. Jeanty has high expectations for himself as well. He wants to help this team in any way he can and help them run the ball better.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is known for running the ball with his team. Carroll will make sure he makes that an emphasis with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly also likes running the ball in his offense. And if Jeanty has the hot hand early in the season, we are going to see a lot of it. Jeanty was the best running back in college and was a Heisman finalist. He will now do the best he can for the Silver and Black.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Inside Albert Breer believes that Jeanty will win rookie of the year.
NFL Rookie of the Year?
"I think Ashton Jeanty is going to win NFL Rookie of the Year," said Breer. "I look at him as someone, what I hear from his coaches is the part that is the hardest for the running back pick up because they are such big stars in college, are not asked to pass protect very much, and in a lot of cases do not catch the ball a ton. That was the question with Ashton Jeanty, and he picked that up seamlessly."
"I think Ashton Jeanty is going to have a massive year. They have a very unique young weapon in Brock Bowers, but they have holes on the roster."
