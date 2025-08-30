What Former Star Loves About Raiders Outlook
The Las Vegas Raiders are one week away from kicking off their new season. The Raiders come into this season with a lot of unknown and changes. The changes they have made from one season ago needed to happen, and to make sure the team is in the best position to have success. The Silver and Black are trying to get back to winning a lot more football games. Something we have not seen from the Raiders in a long time.
The Raiders will be led by head coach Pete Carroll. He is a proven head coach who has a lot of experience in knowing how to get struggling teams to make good football. He knew what this team needed this offseason, and that is why the Raiders made the moves they did. Carroll is making this team better, and this season, he is going to know how to handle everything that comes the way of the Raiders.
The Raiders will have a lot of new weapons on both sides of the ball, but none bigger than the ones on the offensive side. The Raiders now have a good veteran quarterback in Geno Smith. They also added a rookie running back who is looking to take the league by storm. They are going to pair those two with the best tight end in the National Football League in Brock Bowers. And then they have some exciting young wide receivers as well.
Raiders Offensive Outlook
Former NFL player Chris Long says the Raiders are going to be fun to watch.
"I do not know if they are going anywhere, but they are going to win games," said Long on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. "And it is all on the strength of the offense. Because the defense scares me. I want to be on the coach, every Sunday, with a reason to watch. Just an absolute shoot-out between the Las Vegas Raiders and some other team. Geno is going to be taking shots. They are going to be trying to shorten possessions. There are going to be 12 personnel."
"It is a really interesting team. It really is. Like the Chip Kelly era begins. I think they are going to be in a lot of 12 personnel non-stop. And I do not blame them if they are. I love Brock Bowers, one of the most dangerous players in football."
