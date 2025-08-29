Why Raiders Legend Howie Long Believes in Pete Carroll's Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders organization is well known not only in the United States but all over the world. They are a global franchise. No matter where you are in the world, you might run into someone from Raider Nation. There is no other organization quite like the Raiders in any sport. The Raiders are just a different brand, and there is nothing like it.
They have a rich history of players and coaches, and many others who have been part of this Raiders franchise. It is unmatched, and no other franchise in the world does it like the Raiders do. The Raiders, no matter where they have been, know that they have loyalty from former players, coaches, and Raider Nation. It is something great to see from any viewpoint.
One player who is known when you are talking about the Raiders is legend and Hall of Famer Howie Long. Long was a great player for the Raiders and in the NFL. The Raiders had a lot of success with Long during his time with the team.
Howie Long on the Raiders
Now with this year's Raiders team, Long thinks they are much improved and are going to be better and can have success in 2025.
"I do know this, from the minute that Pete walked into the building ... the one thing they all had in common, and it fits kind of the build now," said Long on First Things First. "You pick the running back in Ashton Jeanty, and you bring in Raheem Mostert, and the offensive line, two tight ends. You are going to see a lot of 12 personnel."
Raiders Outlook
"They are going to run the football. He has openly talked about it. The team is going to be, if nothing else, a tough, physical football team. I think if you look at the division games, and I know Nick, you have looked at it closely because they see Kansas City twice a season."
"You talk about a culture, you talk about accountability, you talk about system, you talk about situational football, all of those things, they are going to be significantly better ... Listen, I am a Raider. I was fortunate enough to be drafted there. Could not imagine playing anywhere else, and I love this team. And I hope your optimism is right.
