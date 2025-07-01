An Intriguing Option for the Raiders' Future
The Las Vegas Raiders have long searched for a long-term answer at the defensive end position opposite of Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas has tried several draft picks and free agent signings to address the position with largely disappointing results.
While the Raiders will give veteran defensive end Malcolm Koonce another try, Matt Miller of ESPN believes the Raiders will use the NFL Draft to address the defensive end position next offseason.
"Seven of the Raiders' 11 picks in 2025 came on offense, including five of the first six. So it's time to pick up a defense that has to face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix twice per season. Las Vegas needs to find Maxx Crosby help on the edge, and Bain's speed-to-power ability could give it that Crosby complement," Miller said.
"Bain has 11 sacks in his two college seasons, using his length to create space he can crash through with his trademark power. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain has the build and tools to make an immediate impact from the left edge."
One of the options for the Raiders invested in at the other defensive end position was versatile defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. After needing most of his rookie season to get up to speed, Wilson has gradually gained his footing in the league, but still needs to show more progress.
Following Organized Team Activities, Wilson explained what he has learned from Crosby.
"Me, and Maxx [Crosby], I feel like the bond starts in practice. If we're doing a look, I always go with Maxx. I try to give him the best look. He tries to give me the best look. What they say, iron sharpens iron. He's always going to critique me; he's been in the game long. He has been successful," Wilson said.
"So I always ask him. He's like, oh, you can do this better. So I'll go back and do the rep, then he'll tell me good job. And just every day, trying to build and try to idolize what we have established at the Raiders."
Wilson must take the next step this season, or the likelihood they draft another defensive end high in the draft will increase. Wilson noted how he has progressed yearly.
"Man, going back looking at my previous two years, first year, foot injury. I got in, took a lot time away from ball and it just went fast. It was a blur. Last year, I started started to grow, started to feel the game starting to slow down a little bit," Wilson said.
"But the twitch and the reaction, it wasn't there all the way. It started to develop after the bye. Now I'm just coming in and it started in Organized Team Activities and transitions to camp and then into the season."
