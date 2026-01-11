Examining the Raiders' Crossroads with Maxx Crosby

From Brock Bowers' knee injury in the first game of the season, to the Las Vegas Raiders shutting down star defensive end Maxx Crosby two weeks early, Las Vegas' 3-14 campaign has propeled them into an offseason where just about anything that can improve the team is worth consideration.

It was widely reported that Crosby was unhappy with the front office's decision to shut him down. Known as one of the top competitors in the league, with a nonstop motor, the decision to sit Crosby went against everything he is known for. It suddenly made a seemingly impossible idea plausible.

Crosby's Crossroads

Conversely, it indirectly helped Las Vegas land the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Therein lies the crossroads in which the Raiders and Crosby stand. Las Vegas is clearly rebuilding. It is undeniable that Crosby's feelings are valid.

Yet, the National Football League is a business. It is a business for both the team and the player. At the moment, the Raiders and Crosby's respective businesses have goals that do not align.

Potential Crosby Compensation

According to Eric D. Williams, an anonymous league executive believes Las Vegas could secure a similar return to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys received two first round picks and a quality defensive lineman in return for Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys also got from underneath Parsons' contract, which the Green Bay Packers gave him. Las Vegas already has the No. 1 overall pick. Adding two additional first-round picks, one potentially in this year's draft, would be extremely productive for the Raiders and expedite the rebuild.

"If the Raiders were inclined to move on from one of the best pass rushers in the game, the league executive said Las Vegas could receive a similar haul to what the Dallas Cowboys got back in a trade with the Green Bay Packers for edge rusher Micah Parsons," Williams said.

Crosby would also be in a much better situation and closer to a Super Bowl, as the Raiders would undoubtedly trade Crosby to a contender if a trade ever materialized. Crosby will be in the Hall-of-Fame when it is all said and done. He deserves a legitimate chance at the Lombardi before he retires

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After Pete Carroll was fired, the Raiders' General Manager, John Spytek, addressed Crosby's current standing with the team. On the surface, it seems both sides are approaching the matter amicably. However, it would be no surprise if hard feelings remain from one or both sides.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx. I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that," Spytek said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sets his sights on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE