Raiders' Pete Carroll Stands by Geno Smith Amid Criticism
The Las Vegas Raiders have not been playing their best football over the last few weeks. The Raiders are coming off another loss. In Week 3, they went across the country and had another poor performance.
The Raiders will look to try and fix that as they get back home for their next game. The Raiders will need to improve in areas that are needed to win games. The things they can control, they have not been doing so good in that department. The turnaround has to come fast.
The Raiders on the offensive side are going to rely on their veteran leader, Geno Smith. That is why head coach Pete Carroll brought in Smith to lead the offense when things get hard. And the Raiders' offense has not gotten into sync with each other. The Raiders' offensive line has not looked good, and that is hurting Smith in the passing game. Then, when it comes to the running game, it has not been there for the Silver and Black as well. It has not gone good for the Raiders on the offensive side.
Pete Carroll on Geno Smith
The good news for the Raiders, is that it is still early in the season. The Raiders need to start getting it going. Carroll is going to give it to his players this week, and they want to come out and perform well this week at home. It is all going to start with Smith and that offense. They have to give this Raiders team something to work with.
"That is probably my favorite part of the whole thing. Do we have a chance to do this together?" said head coach Pete Carroll. "Geno and I spent a lot of years together. A lot of those years when he did not play, and in that time, my respect for him just grew. Year after year that he was so competitive and he was so into it, and he always believed that he was just one snap away from being out there. And he prepares like it."
"I admired that so much because you could not hope for more focus and competitiveness. When he finally got a chance, he did well ... It has been fun to see like a whole new life come back to him."
