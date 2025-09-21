Raiders Suffer Demoralizing Loss as Slide Continues
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled once again to the East Coast. This time, they clashed with the Washington Commanders.
This was a game the Raiders were looking to bounce back from. The Raiders needed this game and went back home with a win. Head coach Pete Carroll led his team on the field once again, looking to show he still can win in the NFL. The Silver and Black are looking to earn respect early on this season and show they are a different team.
The Raiders did not open up the game like they wanted to. Right away from the opening kickoff, the Commanders got a great kick return. The Commanders took full advantage of that and turned it into a touchdown on the first possession of the game. The Raiders offense responded to that with a good drive, but once again, they were unable to find the endzone. They had to settle for a field goal in their opening drive.
Raiders First Half
The Raiders offense came out slow, and the defense, after giving up a touchdown, settled into this game after the first quarter.
The second quarterback was the one the Raiders' offense finally got going with. In the air and on the ground. When seen running back, Ashton Jeanty finds some holes and gets some of the biggest gains so far this season. That drive ended with Geno Smith finding Tre Tucker to tie up the game in the second quarter. But the Commanders came back right away and broke a big run to take the lead once again.
The Raiders went into halftime trailing 20-10. The Raiders will need to make adjustments on the defensive side. If the Raiders want to win this game, they are going to need to force some stops and shut down the run game.
Second Half
In the third, it was one the Raiders would like to forget. Everything that could possibly go wrong did. The Raiders lost the game in the third quarter. The Commanders took charge with a massive punt return, and the blowout was on for them after that. The Raiders were trailing 34-10 after three.
The Raiders finally got on the board in the second half as soon as the fourth quarterback started. Smith was able to find Tucker once again. The Raiders did not have an answer for anything today. They are going to have to dig deep heading into Week 4.
