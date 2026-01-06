Why the Raiders Had No Choice But to Reset Once Again

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Some are calling it the worst season ever; it certainly was the worst since they made the move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders did not have a good season, no matter how people want to look back at the horrible season. The Raiders were supposed to do a lot more things than they did in the 2025 season. It just got worse and worse by the week, and now they are left to hit the restart button again.

The Raiders are now heading into a full rebuild, and that is something that this team needed, and they finally admitted it. Now the hard and real work starts for a franchise that has not been consistent in almost everything that has gone on with their franchise over the last two decades.

Raiders owner Mark Davis now has a football voice around him, and he is going to fully trust them to bring in the right regime, and they will lead the team for years and not make it another one-and-done deal.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Reality Check

People around the Raiders thought this thing was going to turn around quickly this past season, but they overlooked a lot of things that they did not have from personnel-wise wise and the product on the field was not set to what happened last season.

It had to take a horrible season for them to see how far behind this team is from even competing in the NFL. It has many holes to fill, and that is something that they need to take care of this offseason, if they want to improve the franchise in 2026.

"It was the right decision [to fire Pete Carroll] . The Raiders had the worst tape of anybody in the NFL consistently. It is the worst roster in football," said NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

"We can sit here and think that a new coach and having the number one pick are going to fix it all. It is not. There is one player to really build around, that is Brock Bowers, and then Ashton Jeanty, but that is still just a maybe. Let's see what you are."

"Maxx [Crosby] is there, no question. I think they should trade Maxx. I love Maxx; he should go to a contender to finish his career. They need such an influx of talent. It is remarkable to look at this team, see all right, this is going to be a much longer process."

