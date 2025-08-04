Raiders' QB Geno Smith in Full Control of the Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders held an open practice this past weekend at Allegiant Stadium in front of Raider Nation. The practice had a mock game. For head coach Pete Carroll, it was important for the team to get in that type of setting before they get back to facing different teams. It was a good turnout, and it was great to see what the Raiders' offense could look like this season.
For the offense, they looked sharp. They were clicking on all cylinders, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith was in full control of the offense. That was something important to see. With all the moving parts for the Raiders this offseason, it can be difficult for a quarterback to come in and take a great grasp of the offense. Even with the Raiders having a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, Smith has come in and learned the offense and looks comfortable in it, and is taking full advantage of it.
In the mock game, Smith looked in full control by hitting different targets up and down the field. That has been another important thing for the Raiders' offense. They have a lot of young weapons, and Smith got them involved. He is a different receiver, and it looked sharp for the veteran quarterback. These are good signs for the Raiders as they are looking to have a good season in 2025.
The Raiders traded for Smith early in the offseason once they hired Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Those two knew that they needed a quarterback if they wanted to set up the team for success in 2025. Smith was the key move for the Raiders this offseason. Carroll knows Smith well from their time in Seattle together, and he knows that he can bring success to the Silver and Black.
It will be important for Smith to get off to a quick start this season. That will get him in the right zone and get all the butterflies out of the way, playing for a new team. It will also show that Smith and the offense are comfortable. The Raiders are looking for a bounce-back season, and they have the right man under center. Now he will need to win games this season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.