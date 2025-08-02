Raiders' Tom Brady Makes Presence Felt at Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things in order in training camp for the start of the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are looking to have a good bounce-back season in 2025. The Raiders are in the middle of training camp and are looking good. The Silver and Black want to continue building that chemistry that they will need this season. That is one important thing that the team will need to have to be better next season.
On Friday, at training camp the Raiders got a good surprise. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady made an appearance at the team's training camp practice. It is always a good sighting when you see Brady at the Raiders' facilities. Brady was out there on the field. Brady became the Raiders minority owner last season. This is his first offseason with the Silver and Black, and it has been a big one.
Brady has been in the middle of most, if not all the moves that the Raiders have made this offseason. The Raiders and owner Mark Davis brought in Brady to help the franchise make those important and key decisions for the team. The Brady effect has been felt ever since he became a minority owner. Brady has made the Raiders better so far, but he knows they have to prove it and show it by winning games this season.
"Man, it's a blessing honestly, because a guy like that that won so much, he knows what it takes to be there," said Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. "He was already the underdog coming in, and then me and him had a conversation about me and him playing against each other and how he was attacking me when I was a rookie and stuff, and I had one of my best games as a rookie versus Tom."
"Like it was just crazy like I told him, I was like, 'Tom, you almost broke my leg during the game.' Like we had a full conversation about it, I showed him the picture of him kicking me in my leg, going a whole other way. We just laughed about it, but it's crazy how everything works out."
If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about winning at the highest level and the most important games, it is Brady.
