Why Raiders Have Every Right to Enter the Offseason Optimistically

Aside from landing the top pick in the draft, there is no way of making the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season better than it was. It was a bad, bad season, which included a 10-game losing streak, Las Vegas' second 10-game losing streak in as many seasons. Few positives were available this season.

Las Vegas entered this season with reasonable expectations of improving on its 4-13 2024 campaign. Instead, Las Vegas took considerable steps backwards. In record and every other facet, Pete Carroll's Raiders were worse than Antonio Pierce's. Las Vegas is back to the drawing board.

Raiders' Future

The Raiders have begun their search for a head coach. It will be Las Vegas' fourth head coach in as many seasons. Las Vegas has officially begun its rebuilding effort, accepting what will likely be a years-long process. The Raiders must find a head coach and tear its flawed roster apart.

Las Vegas has plenty to look forward to, most notably a blank slate and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the Raiders' future. Valentine noted that the Raiders are set up to land the draft's top quarterback, which could change its fortunes.

" The Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season with hope. The head coach, Pete Carroll, and QB Geno Smith (60.9 grade; 35th) duo was brought in to kickstart an era of stability for the Raiders, potentially helping a team that’s struggled to find structure in recent seasons. The results were cataclysmic," Valentine said.

" The Raiders finished with a 3-14 record in 2025 and fired head coach Pete Carroll after just one season in charge, while Carroll also moved on from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in the middle of the season. That all led the Raiders to the worst record in the NFL and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady arrives prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As the Raiders enter this offseason, there are many reasons to believe the Raiders can turn things around. It will take them making the correct moves at head coach and quarterback, to get the ball rolling.

"That alone is a reason for optimism. The Raiders will head into the draft with a new coaching staff for the fifth time in six seasons, which means new faces and new ideas, but the idea of owning the top pick in the draft is palatable across all regimes. The roster isn’t good enough to just drop a rookie quarterback in and suddenly be competitive, but Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has the talent to help lift the roster out of mediocrity," Valentine said.

"The hope that a young franchise quarterback can give to a failing roster is invaluable, especially when that quarterback is the No. 1 pick. The direction of a team can instantly change by virtue of pinning yourself to a young rookie quarterback. Believing becomes an option again. And if the Raiders do draft Fernando Mendoza, or even Oregon QB Dante Moore, they can dare to hope and dream again. The future could look bright."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE