Latest on Raiders' Kolton Miller's Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a brutal loss in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Silver and Black fell just short of winning yesterday. The Raiders lost 25-24 to the Chicago Bears.
The Raiders had a chance to take a lead with seconds left on the clock but that was not the case as the Raiders' field goal was blocked. It was just the latest on how this team could not finish a whole game. It was a horrible thing to see for this Raiders team, which is still looking to get back to the win column
The game was not the only thing that the Raiders lost in this game. The team also lost veteran left tackle and one of the best in the NFL, Kolton Miller. Miller went down late in the fourth quarter in the most critical drive of the game. It was not a good sight to see for the Raiders because Miller is their best offensive lineman and he is the leader of the group. Miller is the heart of the Raiders offense and offensive line. It was something that was going to be concerning for this team moving forward.
Kolton Miller Injury
On Monday, we found out the latest on Kolton Miller and his injury. This was tough news for the Raiders and the team as they have been struggling with the offensive line to start the season. Miller has been the one consistent thing about this team as well. He has been the player they could count on for a long time, and now they are likely going to be without him for a few games.
"Raiders OT Kolton Miller, who limped off on the team's final drive, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said. He's having an MRI, but that is potentially a multi-week injury," said NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
Miller signed an extension with the Raiders this offseason, and it was one of the most important things that the team did this offseason. Now the Raiders will look to reshuffle the offensive line. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do as far as competition while Miller is out. Or do the Raiders go out and look for a left tackle to bring in and take the snaps while they wait for Miller.
