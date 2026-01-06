Raiders GM John Spytek Reflects on Carroll Firing

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time firing Pete Carroll following a 3-14 campaign. Carroll was hired to help turn things around in Las Vegas, but that did not happen by any stretch of the imagination. Although many issues were present before Carroll, few, if any of those issues were fixed.

Las Vegas made a slew of changes last offseason, only to end this season with a worse record. Overall, the Raiders' most recent draft class was far from impactful and borderline non-existent. Many would say consider that an indictment on a team's coaching staff more than the players themselves.

Watch GM John Spytek discuss below.

The Raiders ' disaster of a season left their general manager, John Spytek, with little choice but to move on from Carroll and likely much of the coaching staff beneath him. With Carroll gone, the Raiders must start over. They will start next season with their fourth head coach in as many seasons.

Las Vegas faces a critical offseason ahead. However, Spytek faced the music on Monday, shortly after firing Carroll. Spytek noted that although he and Carroll did not always see eye to eye, they had a cohesive relationship right up until the very end. Spytek's decision was not an easy one.

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she'll tell you that. Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about. I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders,” Spytek said.

“And we didn't obviously get everything right. And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint. But Coach and I had a great relationship, from my perspective, and because we didn't agree all the time, had nothing to do with – I don't know actually a great relationship where everybody agrees all the time. I think that would actually be counterproductive."

The Raiders are now on the clock, as they have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and enough cap space to make legitimate moves that will improve arguably the league's worst roster from top to bottom. It will be on Spytek and Tom Brady to quickly and efficiently figure things out.

