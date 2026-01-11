Why the Raiders' Most Significant Need is Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders' struggles along their offensive line were on display every week for the entire regular season. The Raiders allowed more sacks than any team in the National Football League. Las Vegas also averaged fewer rushing yards per game than any team in the NFL.

The Raiders' offensive line singlehandedly derailed the season. The unit must be overhauled over the offseason. Las Vegas needs to add quality talent at every position on the offensive line. The Raiders need an improved starting offensive line and an improved group of reserve offensive linemen.

Raiders' Struggles

The Raiders' offense was an eyesore this season. The unit consistently failed to do much of anything right. Dan Pizzuta of Yahoo Sports put the Raiders' offensive struggles into perspective. Las Vegas' offensive line was one of the worst in the National Football League this season.

" The Raiders were 31st in yards allowed before contact per carry on running back attempts. Ashton Jeanty was hit within a yard of the line of scrimmage on 54.1% of his attempts, the third-highest rate among running backs with at least 100 carries. Outside of Kolton Miller, the Raiders could use an upgrade anywhere along the line," Pizzuta said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll last week after finishing the season 3-14. Carroll's son, Brennan Carroll, was the Raiders' offensive line coach this season. There was reportedly a disconnect between the younger Carroll and Las Vegas' offensive line. Still, Jeanty had a productive season.

Jeanty broke Josh Jacobs' rookie record for total yards from scrimmage. Jeanty did so behind a bad offensive line. Raiders General Manager John Spytek praised Jeanty for having a productive season with little help from the Raiders' offensive line for much of the season.

“I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved, or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential," Spytek said.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

