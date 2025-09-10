1 Reason Maxx Crosby Gives Raiders An Ultimate Edge
The Las Vegas Raiders got a lot of people's attention after they pulled off a huge win on the road to open up their season this past Sunday. It is not the fact that they won but how they did it that opens people's eyes.
For the Raiders offense, they put the game on veteran quarterback Geno Smith's arm. The Raiders did not really have a run game, and they turned Smith loose. He found different offensive weapons the whole game, and it was nice to see the chemistry they are building.
On the defense side, the Raiders played great. The defense coming into the season was a huge question mark on the back side of it, but they answered a lot of questions about it. It was, of course, led by the best defensive player in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby. Crosby was all over the place in Week 1. He was causing major havoc in the backfield. That was a big help for the rest of the Raiders' defense.
Maxx Crosby
"He [Maxx Crosby] is a huge a*****," said analyst Coonor Campbell on the Pat McAfee Show. "And not having [Crosby] on your team is one of those things, like if you have one of those guys, it must feel great watching him because he is always there. The interception Drake Maye threw, who is there? Maxx Crosby is in his face. Maye could not step up because Maxx Crosby is a freak of nature."
"It is more so the extracurriculars, too you know. You do not have to be a prick, you know. When you are playing him, it is like dude relax ... Then here we go he is basically getting in Maye's head."
"Perfect Raider. Geno Smith perfect Raider at this stage of his career. Pete Carroll perfect Raider at this stage of his career," said Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show.
The Raiders will now look to win back-to-back games. In Week 2 they open up AFC West play against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. That game is going to be huge for the Silver and Black. The winner is going to get an early lead on the AFC West."
