1 of the Many Areas the Raiders Need Improvement In

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will be remembered by several things. However, one will be near the top of the list.

Raiders' Weaknesses

Daniel Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of every team in the National Football League. The Raiders' weaknesses were on display every week for 17 weeks this season. Wasserman noted Las Vegas' defenses as an area that needs improvement.

One of those issues will be the relationship between the front office and Maxx Crosby, which has been in question since the front office informed Crosby he would not play the final two games of the season, even though he felt healthy enough to do so. Some believe this has caused a rift.

"The Raiders enter the offseason with no shortage of issues to address. They finished the year with the lowest-graded defense in the NFL and lack a deep collection of young, foundational pieces to build around. Compounding matters, their top defensive player, Maxx Crosby, appeared frustrated late in the season, creating uncertainty around his long-term future with the team," Wasserman said.

The Raiders recently fired Pete Carroll. Although the search is ongoing, the Raiders still must find a way to patch things up with Crosby. If they are unable to do so, it would be fair for both sides to explore trade options, as it would be a win-win. Crosby deserves a chance at team success.

Still, unless Las Vegas received a tempting offer, which included multiple first-round picks, trading Crosby should be off the table. Crosby is the face of the franchise. He will be irreplaceable, even with multiple first-round picks, as there is no guarantee those picks would be used on offense.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows Crosby will be vital to the Raiders' future, one way or another. Crosby's future is yet another significant decision the Raiders' front office must address this offseason.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football," Spytek said.

"I think you always want that from your best players. In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

