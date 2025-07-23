BREAKING: Raiders Waived Four Players
On the first day of training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders were not active on the field, but off it, they were. The Raiders made a series of moves to add players, and that also meant they had to make moves to cut players on the roster as well. The Silver and Black will take the field for their first practice on the field tomorrow.
On Monday, the Raiders waived wide receivers Zakhari Franklin and Key'Shawn Smith. They also waived linebacker Jailin Walker and cornerback Mello Dotson.
These moves came after the Raiders signed some new players for their roster. Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett II and Seth Williams. Guard Atonio Mafi and safeties Jamal Adams and JT Woods.
We know that the Raiders have a lot of question marks at the safety want wide receiver positions. These are two areas of the Raiders team that have a lot of young talent. The Raiders now give those positions some veteran players who can come in and teach the youth and compete with them as well. That is something that head coach Pete Carroll has talked about all offseason long.
Carroll has also talked about whether the Raiders can get better by adding players; that is what they will do. On Monday, we saw that happen, and now we will see if the Raiders have something in the new players that they have brought in.
"We want to win a bunch of games, I can't even imagine anything [else]," said Carroll on Tuesday. "I've been winning 10 games a year for 20 years or something. What are my expectations? We want to win a bunch. And I don't care who hears that, it doesn't matter to me.
"It ain't about what anybody hears, it's about what we do."
"There's nothing more important for our guys than being a good teammate, and I see the value in that so much more clearly than I have in the past," he added. "The demands that come on every player, every player has the opportunity to help our team by being a better teammate than they've been in the past."
The Raiders have addressed a lot of different positions this offseason to step up their team for success, and the moves for the Raiders in training are not over just yet.
