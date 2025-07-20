New Verbiage to Be Learned For Raiders in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of new faces next season. With the coaching staff and the new players. It is going to be a very important training camp for the Raiders.
The team will be all together next week to kick off training camp. The rookies have already reported this past week. But the Silver and Black will have to build that chemistry with both rookies and veteran players, as well as with the new regime.
It is a critical time for the Raiders because this is where they are going to make their final decisions on the roster and see which players will have a key role with the team next season. They will have a lot of positions up for grabs, and that is where head coach Pete Carroll wants to see the competition play out. He has been preaching that all offseason long, and now it is time to do it.
But one important thing for the team as a whole is going to be the verbiage of the new coaching staff. The offensive will have to learn the Chip Kelly verbiage for the first time because he is the new Raiders offensive coordinator, and he will be calling the plays for the offense next season.
The Raiders also have a new quarterback in Geno Smith, who will need to know everything about his new teammates.
On the defensive side, the new players are going to learn about defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The veteran players and the returning players are going to help the new players and get them in the best positions on the defensive side of the ball. It is going to be something fun to see for all the units to be together and learning from the new regime.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the new verbiage that the Raiders will need to know on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"That is the issue of verbiage and expectations," said Carpenter. This is why you want to sustain and have consistency in your coaching staff. Because when you are bringing in new coaches, you are changing verbiage."
"And not only is Chip Kelly changing verbiage, but all other coaches now have to learn their verbiage. And do their verbiage based on the offensive coordinator. So Chip Kelly does not have to change his language; everyone has to change theirs."
