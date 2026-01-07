The Raiders' Coaching Search is Fully Underway

The Las Vegas Raiders are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach.

Raiders' Coaching Search

According to Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas has a busy week ahead as they begin their search for a head coach. It is the third time in as many seasons that they are on the hunt for a new leader. This is a hire they cannot afford to botch. Las Vegas must get it right this time or risk starting over once again.

Rapoport noted that the Raiders are set to interview Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb on Wednesday. Las Vegas will interview Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy and Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph on Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak interviews with the Raiders on Friday.

The #Raiders will interview:

-- #Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb tonight.

-- #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Thursday.

-- #Broncos DC Vance Joseph on Thursday.

-- #Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak on Friday. Kubiak has three other requests, as well and Friday and Saturday appear to be the days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2026

Shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll; general manager John Spytek explained what the Raiders will be looking for in their next head coach. Selecting the right head coach is arguably the most significant decision for the Raiders at this point in the offseason.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded,” Spytek said.

“The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

Spytek stressed the importance of the Raiders finding the right people to help turn around a situation that has been years in the making. It was not Spytek's mess, but it is his mess to clean up. Spytek knows the next few months are critical.

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said.

Have our Raiders stories sent to you. Sign up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE