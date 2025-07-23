Podcast: Traiining Camp Report #1, Who Stood Out?
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers our first training camp update for 2025, and we tell you who and what stood out.
HENDERSON, Nev.—Training Camp is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to try and put to rest the last two decades and get back to their winning ways.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers our first training camp update for 2025, and we tell you who and what stood out.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll has already made a significant impact on the Silver and Black, and the Raider Nation at this point just wants to win.
His legendary enthusiasm and love of the game of football is contagious, and as he flew around the field today, his team followed his example.
Carroll spoke to the media to open training camp.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: Saw the move for Christian Wilkins to be put on the PUP List. Back in OTAs, you mentioned that there was a long process. Do you have an update on what that process might look like? Coach Carroll: "It's still uncertain. We sort of have to wait it out."
Q: In terms of the health of the team, is Christian Wilkins the only player that you expect to be on that list? Coach Carroll: "Yes."
Q: What about Malcolm Koonce? What is the latest with him? Coach Carroll: "He should be ready to go. We're going to look after him, make sure that we do it right and breaking him in, but he's ready to go."
Q: What are your expectations as you guys get ready to start practices for training camp tomorrow? Coach Carroll: "We want to make sure we pick up where we left off. And so, we're going to go back and make sure that we capture all of the installation that we did and the kind of the mode that we are in and the mentality that we're in, and then move from there. I don't want to take any steps back in that regard. So we'll go back to what we installed. And then my expectations are about as high as they can get. There's no limit. We're going for it. I want to see how far we can take our club, and we're going to do it one step at a time. We're just going to see how good we can be, and that's going to be all phases. Put this team together in a really balanced fashion, where we have what we can count on both sides of the football and in the kicking game, and then play to our strengths. And there's a lot of information we have to gather still. We haven't been in pads at all, so the game hasn't even begun yet. So that's why camp is so crucial, and particularly in a first-time camp, you got to find out a lot of information about our guys."
Q: A lot of people are familiar with how you did things in Seattle, practice and training camps at USC, but what is like a 'Competition Wednesday,' and things that you like to do from a training camp perspective, how does that translate over to here and how do you see that looking here? Coach Carroll: "You either have a philosophy or you don't, and we got one. We got beliefs and principles that guide us. And so I'm not altering those much. I'm staying true to what we know and what's been successful for us. Everything is always moving and adapting to some extent, and the people make it different, but the expectations and the standards that we're setting are going to be as high as we can make it, and that's how we've always done that. And so we're going to take it as far as we can as quickly as we can, and we'll see what that means."
Q: You were an active observer last year, rather than being where you are right now. What does it mean to you now that you are back in this role? Coach Carroll: "Well, I don't know how clearly I've stated it to you, but the last year was really valuable to me. And I'll say it again that the perspective that you have when you're in the middle of it is different than when you can step away. And the opportunity for clarity, like I probably said, it was so obvious to me. So I saw things differently, and I felt like I learned a lot of things and took in a lot and have altered my expectations of what we're able to do and how we need to go about getting better and doing things more proficiently in all areas. And so it was really important year. It's valuable for anybody, but you don't always get the chance, you don't get the shot. So hopefully I can take full advantage of it and I'm pumped about seeing the things that we adapted and changed because of what I saw and how I was influenced by what I was watching. So it's going to be interesting to me for sure."
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s talk about the Silver and Black’s training camp and Pete Carroll’s comments.
Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s training camp and Pete Carroll’s comments, when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE