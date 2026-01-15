Maxx Crosby's Latest Thoughts on Raiders Future

One of the biggest questions that is going to follow the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is whether they are going to trade away the face of the franchise, defensive end Maxx Crosby.

With the franchise entering a full rebuild, that is something many people around the NFL have been voicing their opinions about. The Raiders made it clear during last season that Crosby was not available for a trade. Going into this offseason, it remains unknown if the Raiders still stand on that.

With another bad season for the Raiders in 2025, the trade rumors have started once again this offseason. Crosby did not play the last two games of last season, and he was frustrated with the decision to put him on the Injured Reserve to end last season. That opened up a lot about Crosby's future with the team. It is really hard to see a Raiders team, and Crosby is elsewhere.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby has let it be known over the years that he wants to stay with the Raiders, and he wants to win with the organization. Crosby was once again asked about the Raiders and their organization. And he once again made it clear where he stands about the Raiders.

Maxx Crosby on staying a Raider

"I want to, I want to retire as a Raider, there is no doubt about that," said Maxx Crosby. "I love being a Raider. I was who I was born to be on. I feel like it is exactly who I am. Mark [Davis] and the whole front office guys, I got a ton of love for them. Recently, you know, he is a little upset with me about how the whole deal went down. At the end of the day, that is any relationship. It is not going to be a perfect and smooth sealing.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"[Winning] That is all that matters to me. I want him [Davis] to win. That is me. I am not coming from a selfish perspective, where it is like I do not give a ****, I am gonna get my money regardless. It is not that. I want to win here, and I want him to win and have success."

Crosby has been the face of the Raiders for a long time now. Crosby is also the best defensive player in the National Football League. If the Raiders trade him, there is no replacing a player like Crosby. Crosby has been one of the few things that has given the Raiders stability.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek and Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

