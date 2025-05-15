Predicting All 17 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Games
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders schedule is out, and as Pete Carroll begins the process of molding them into a team this offseason, one can’t help but look ahead.
A schedule packed with a myriad of top-tier games is certain to entertain Raider Nation, the millions of Silver and Black fans, and the entire NFL.
This is my sixth season as a beat writer covering this team.
In my first five seasons, I was off by one in two of the years, and I nailed it on the head in another, but I was terrible in two of those years.
My prediction method is simple. I have done it the same way for years, giving you a worst-case and best-case scenario.
I look at games and ask if they played 10 times, how many do I think each team would win?
Of course, this is very early; more players will be added, and some will be hurt. But if I look at a game and think one team would win six or more, I predict the other, conversely.
If I believe that each team will win five, I give the edge to the home team.
There are ten areas in which I judge each game. Thus, determining my favorite.
This is my way-too-early prediction, and I will issue my final one in which I will be judged after training, camp, and before the start of the season.
I can’t predict specific injuries, so obviously, I won’t do that, but without any other adieu, here is my way-too-early 2025 analysis, with a bit of fun thrown into it:
Week 1 (Sept. 7): at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT
The Las Vegas Raiders catch a rebuilding New England Patriots team under new leadership at the right time. There is no doubt that the Patriots will improve, but week one is tough, hosting Pete Carroll and the Silver and Black. When the Pats sell out to stop the run, the Raiders' fourth quarter is dominated by the arm of Geno Smith, which is the difference, and the Raiders start the season on the road. WIN 1-0
Week 2 (Sept. 14): vs. Chargers, 10 p.m./7 p.m./ PT (MNF)
The Las Vegas Raiders come home to the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium to a raucous crowd ready to welcome Pete Carroll and the Raiders home. The Chargers and the Raiders have a tight battle that comes down to the foot of Daniel Carlson, and as a nation watches on Monday Night Football, while far from a finished product, the Silver and Black serve notice that they are tough and get the win. WIN 2-0
Week 3 (Sept. 21): at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT
The Raiders head east for the second time in the first three weeks, and the outcome is much different. The Raiders, while not getting blown out, are not in a position to seize momentum in this matchup, suffering their first loss of the 2025 campaign. LOSS 2-1
Week 4 (Sept. 28): vs. Bears, 4:25 p.m./1:25 p.m. PT
The Raiders are a young team, and young players make young mistakes. The Raiders are no exception, and a key turnover by a young Raiders player leads to a late Chicago Bears scoop and score, and the Silver and Black face the first game of the year, where they lose a game they should have won. LOSS 2-2
Week 5 (Oct. 5): at Colts, 1 p.m./10 a.m. PT
The Raiders return on the road after a disappointing home loss, and Pete Carroll once again displays his masterminded ability to motivate. The Raiders play like a team that just lost a game they should have won, and they play angry the entire game, taking down the Colts by double digits. WIN 3-2
Week 6 (Oct. 12): vs. Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT
Since the loss of Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans have been a perennially rebuilding team, and they enter 2025 under the same circumstances. The Titans are no match on the road at a hostile Allegiant Stadium, where a desperate Raider Nation can sense a turning tide for their franchise. WIN 4-2
Week 7 (Oct. 19): at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
The Raiders are a young football team, but young doesn’t mean they lack talent. They lack experience, and while the Raiders give the perennial AFC West champions all that they want, the Chiefs are too much at home and get the win. LOSS 4-3
Week 8 (Oct. 26): Bye
Week 9 (Nov. 2): vs. Jaguars, 4:05 p.m./1:05 p.m. ET
The resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars invade the desert, and it is a close game for the first three quarters. Eventually, the relentless Raiders rushing attack and toughness wear out the upstart Jaguars, and the Raiders win. WIN 5-3
Week 10 (Nov. 6): at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT (TNF)
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Mile High Stadium for a nationwide battle on Thursday Night Football. In an epic defensive battle on a cold Colorado evening, the Raiders fall in one of the best games of the 2025 season on a late fourth-quarter field goal. LOSS 5-4
Week 11: (Nov. 16): vs. Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT (MNF)
In a rarity under Pete Carroll, who is prioritizing play at home at Allegiant Stadium, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys win one of the most physical battles of the season, and one of only two losses at home for the Silver and Black in 2025. At this point in the season, two of the most significant issues with the 2025 Raiders show themselves: depth and youth. LOSS 5-5
Week 12 (Nov. 23): vs. Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT
The Raiders' youth and depth were their Achilles heel in the previous two games, but not in this game. The Raiders come out red hot behind a fiery week from Pete Carroll, seemingly willing his team to a monster win at home, sending a message to Raider Nation about home-field advantage. WIN 6-5
Week 13 (Nov. 30): at Chargers, 4:25 p.m./1:25 p.m. PT
The Raiders head to California, and with a fantastic crowd, vociferously rooting on the Silver and Black, a tough physical battle ends on a last-second field goal by the Bolts. LOSS 6-6
Week 14 (Dec. 7): vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m./1:05 p.m. PT
The Raiders get revenge for a brutal week ten loss. This time, the Raiders reverse their fortune, and it is a young Bronco with a critical mistake when Bo Nix fumbles and the Raiders recover and kick the game-winning field goal. WIN 7-6
Week 15 (Dec. 14): at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
The Las Vegas Raiders head back east to take on defending Super Bowl Champions, and it is one they would rather forget. The Eagles jump out early, but the resilience of the Raiders shows through as they battle after a slow start, but fall in the land of brotherly love. LOSS 7-7
Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT
The Raiders find themselves back on the road, this time not as far east, but the results are the same. The Silver and Black display to the nation that they are an improved football team, but not yet able to head on the road and beat a solid team like the Texans. Loss 7-8
Week 17 (Dec. 27/28): vs. Giants, TBD
The Las Vegas Raiders host a New York Giants team that, while improved, isn’t on the same plane as the Silver and Black. The G-Men are no match for the play-action balance of Ashton Jeanty and Geno Smith, and the Raiders pick up a significant win at home, with a chance to finish over .500 the following week. WIN: 8-8
Week 18 (Jan. 3/4): vs. Chiefs, TBD
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the game with the chance to finish over .500 in Pete Carroll’s first season, and a team that loves their new leader doesn’t disappoint. Ashton Jeanty had his best game of the season, rushing for over 150 yards, and while the Silver and Black finish one game out of the NFL Playoffs, they end the season on a very high note and enter the offseason riding a wave of optimism. WIN: 9-8
In mid-May, I believe the Raiders' best-case regular season total is 10-7, and the worst is 8-9. That prediction is based on the franchise's totality, including talent, coaching, schedule, and the ancillary things associated with it.
That said, injuries and various other issues can arise, as Raider Nation is well aware.
So, let’s make it 9-8 for a first initial prediction in year one of Pete Carroll.
