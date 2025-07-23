Pete Carroll's Plans for the Raiders' Rookies
The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid draft haul this offseason. The Silver and Black added several talented pieces to an offense in desperate need of them.
As the Raiders enter training camp, their rookie class, led by running back Ashton Jeanty, will garner plenty of attention. The talented back is expected to help fix Las Vegas' rushing woes. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently gave an update on the rookies' progress and expectations.
"You know, the young guys have done really well, the guys that we chose in a draft have all made a mark at some point, and show that they deserve to be in here. It looks like a really good class all the way through, both offensive linemen, both defensive linemen, they participated and rolled in with the twos for the most part. Those guys, they held their own. Ashton [Jeanty] had an excellent camp, but Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech] did their stuff," Carroll said.
The Raiders need and expect their group of rookies to make an impact as soon as possible, especially their new skill position players. Las Vegas' offense lacked talent across the board last season, but addressed its most pressing offensive needs this offseason.
Las Vegas secured a solid draft class, and Carroll plans to allow them to develop into contributors sooner, rather than later.
"You know, it's a good-looking group, and the idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play, and to do that well, you have to ask them to do things they're good at. If you just ask them to try to do everything that a veteran knows, they're going to falter, and they're not going to be able to show themselves. But if you do it in a progressive manner that gives them a chance to show, then by the time we get to mid-season, those guys can be regulars for us," Carroll said.
"And so, this is not a new process. This is the way I've done it with rookies and freshmen in the whole thing for a long time. And it just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do, and if they can find success, and then their confidence builds, and then before you know it, you've got a regular, and that just helps her depth and helps us stay competitive."
