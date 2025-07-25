Analyst Likes the Tone that Raiders' Pete Carroll is Setting
The Las Vegas Raiders will be a whole new team next season. The Silver and Black have had one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. There is a lot to talk about in Las Vegas regarding the Raiders. They are ready and they are coming. Now, all they have to do is make sure it is not hype and start winning a lot more games.
The Raiders are set up well for a bounce-back season in 2025. And it all started with making the right move to bring in someone who has the experience to turn things around for a franchise and knows what it takes to win a lot of games in the NFL. And that is what the Silver and Black is getting with new head coach Pete Carroll. He is someone who is going to make sure that the team is ready to play each week.
One thing that Carroll made clear when he got hired by the Raiders was that he is looking to start willing right away. He is not looking to wait to win in 2025. He was also not looking to rebuild. And with all the moves Carroll and general manager John Spytek made, it all points to the Raiders looking to make a lot of noise going into the season. The Raiders want to start fast as well.
Carroll is bringing the energy and is making sure his players are doing the same. Carroll is a head coach who is going to instill all the confidence he can in his players. He is also going to be real with them and put them in the best position to be successful at the NFL level. The Raiders have a good head coach in 2025, and they are going to look to win a lot of games for him this season.
"I liked it because Pete Carroll literally has to set the culture there," said NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin on First Take. "Anyone that says the Chiefs are running away with the division, well, Pete Carroll has to get his players to believe, oh no, it is the Chiefs, it is the Broncos, it is us, and the Chargers. He is not forgotten. I like it. Will they win 10 games? I do not know, but I like that he set the tone early."
