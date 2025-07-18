NFL Analyst Sounds Off on the Addition of Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders will be a whole new team next season. The Silver and Black have had one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. There is a lot to talk about in Las Vegas regarding the Raiders. They are ready and they are coming. Now, all they have to do is make sure it is not hype and start winning a lot more games.
The Raiders are set up well for a bounce-back season in 2025. And it all started with making the right move to bring in someone who has the experience to turn things around for a franchise and knows what it takes to win a lot of games in the NFL.
The Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
And Carroll is the right man for the job because he has proven to be able to turn things around for struggling teams. He has done it at the college level and the NFL level. Carroll is going to know how to handle the ups and downs of this team and how to get them going every single week, and not come out flat. This Raider team will be ready to come out and play hard every single week.
ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody likes what the Raiders have done by bringing in Pete Carroll to be their head coach.
"I am going with Pete Carroll, a coach," said Damien Woody on Get Up. "In a league where coaching matters the most, Pete Carroll. Carroll is a culture builder. He is a guy who knows how to turn another program. He did it with the Seattle Seahawks. He is going to bring a mentality to a much prouder franchise in the Las Vegas Raiders."
"We have seen where this franchise has been over the past decades. Pete Carroll is going to come in and establish competition from top to bottom on this roster."
