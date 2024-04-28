Everything Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Seventh Round Pick S Trey Taylor of Air Force Said
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders, under the leadership of new General Manager Tom Telesco, concluded the 2024 NFL Draft today.
By all accounts, the Silver and Black had a tremendous draft, drawing accolades around the NFL world for the successful work of Tom Telesco and his staff.
The Las Vegas Raiders seventh round (#223) pick, S Trey Taylor of Air Force, spoke, and we have all he said for you when you read the transcript below:
Seventh-Round Pick (No. 223 Overall) S Trey Taylor
Q: You had a few offers coming out of high school for different programs. Why did you choose the Air
Force? And do you feel like you've got something unique from that experience you might not have
gotten from a regular university?
Taylor: “Yeah, that's a great question. So, first of all, when you said there were a lot of offers, there
weren't many that incorporated the academic and athletic excellence I wanted from my college career. And if for some reason football didn't work out, I didn't know what road I would have ended down on in any other school. And the ability to serve while playing football and while studying at one of the most prestigious schools in America, like you can't really pass up that opportunity. So, I'm glad I landed there. And the Academy taught me a lot about myself. It taught me a lot about who I really am, the maturity I have as a person, taught me how to grow, how to spread my wings and made me the person I am today. So, I give everything I got back to the Academy and what it's done for me. I wouldn't be here without it, so I'm really happy I chose that.”
Q: I wanted to ask you about the discipline of the academy. You're coming into a program that AP and
his coaches coach hard. It's a great environment, but it is definitely a mentality that you fit. How do you think being at the Academy will help you here?
Taylor: “Yeah, I mean, like you said, I've talked to a lot of the staff there. I’ve talked to the weight staff, I
talked to the coaches and talked to a lot of the key personnel, and you can tell they run a tight ship. And I love that, I love that. But it fits me well coming from the Academy and I feel like I'm a killer on the field. Like, I have a different instinct when I get on the field and I brought that from the Academy, and I'm hoping to bring it onto this team. And I feel like there's a lot of people who have the same mentality on that team. So, definitely ready to go take on that identity.”
Q: Just wondering how much of help itisto have Ed Reed as your cousin and mentor in certain moments where you might need to get some advice on your NFL career?
Taylor: “Yeah, it was essential, especially being at the Academy. You don't have as many people in your
life that have been in these scenarios or walked in these shoes, and so it's been nice to have somebody who gives me the best communication possible. He's given me a lot of clues, a lot of details and things that I need going into this next chapter, in this next way of life, and I'm just happy to be here and happy to have him as somebody in my corner.”
Q: What do you envision your role being initially as you make that transition into the NFL?
Taylor: “Especially in the later rounds, going to say they would love a special teamer out of me and I'm
going to do what the team needs me to do as soon as I get on there because I feel like I'm going to make my team better wherever I'm at. But I'm competing for a starting spot wherever I go. So, I'm glad I landed at a spot like Vegas where they got a lot of good safeties there. They got a lot of good depth there on the defense period, but I have a really good feeling they're going to allow me to compete and do I love to do. I'm at my best game when I’m able to compete. A goal of mine is to be able to start this year and so that's what I'm look forward to."
Q: First of all, I know a lot of people in Las Vegas are familiar with your game from being in the same
conference with UNLV. And when they watch you play, it looks like you are maybe not just trying to
stop opponents plays but trying to ruin them as you are going a million miles an hour out there. Is that
kind of how you see your style and where does that come from?
Taylor: “Yeah, I feel like you look at my sophomore year film, I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. I wasn't a holistic football player. But now I'm looking back on it and definitely in my senior year I've been able to break down football and film a lot better than I used to. And so, it allows me to play faster, allows me to be more instinctive and it looks like I'm flying around. That's just because I know exactly where I need to be, and I know how to do my 1/11th on the field. And I’m just ready to bring that to the next level.”
