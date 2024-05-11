Antonio Pierce on What OL Andrus Peat Gives the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have made major moves to their offensive line this offseason, both through the draft and free agency.
Their latest offensive line addition was former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat, a three-time Pro Bowler and nine-year veteran.
Such experience is what stands out to Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he examines players who have been in the NFL for a long period of time.
Pierce told reporters on Friday what Peat has to offer.
"Veteran, Pro Bowler inside at guard," Pierce said. "Gives you some flexibility at left tackle. What we wanted to do, and [Tom] Telesco did a hell of a job and we talked about it, is creating depth amongst our offensive line. We want a legit eight to nine guys. I want competition in every room. I want guys to be looking around and say, ‘Man, I can’t have a bad day.’ There's no such thing as having a bad day.
"And you get a veteran presence who has been there and done it, and that helps a guy like [Thayer] Munford grow and learn. He also could teach you some tricks of the trade with Kolton Miller. So, his experience, and I always say that I value guys who've played in league and played at a high level. He gives us that.”
As Pierce said, Peat's experience will be vital for the locker room, especially for the younger players. Thayer Munford, who earned a more significant role in his second season, is still developing, and having Peat there to help guide him could help him reach that next level.
Pierce discussed Munford's mentality going into next season.
"Works his tail off, came back in great shape, running," Pierce said. "He’s got a little chip on his shoulder, right? I'm sure he reads the outside news, but he has looked really good. The thing about Thayer that’s special is he can play left tackle; he can play right tackle. We even lined him up at tight end at times last year. The versatility that he brings, but more importantly, it’s Year 3, and he understands this is a great opportunity for him to really just say, ‘I'm your guy.’ And I told him, ‘It’s his for the taking.’”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.