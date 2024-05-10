Raiders' Tom Telesco: Antonio Pierce is Nearly Incomparable
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was hired in January to help lead the Raiders back to the top -- something they have not achieved in a long time.
At Telesco's disposal was Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce earned his job as head coach after assuming the interim role last season -- and he didn't look back.
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. has spoken many times about the respect Pierce commands in the locker room and the way he approaches the future from a visionary standpoint.
Telesco recently appeared on "NFL Total Access" and discussed working with Pierce.
"It's hard to [compare] Antonio Pierce with anybody if you've been around him," Telesco said. "He just has a special ability to relate to people and lead people. Communication, motivation, education -- he just has that trait that you either have or you don't. He has that leadership trait and it's been fun working with him. He's coached at the high school level, the college level, the pro level -- he knows how to connect with athletes. He was obviously a high-level player himself in the NFL.
"He's had to earn everything he's ever had to get in the game of football. So, it's been really fun working with him -- he does not carry himself like a first-time head coach at all. He has a really big picture view of the football team and our future and a vision of what he wants to be on offense, defense and special teams ... it's been a great relationship so far."
The strength of Telesco and Pierce's relationship has been evident this offseason.
The signings of key players -- some more impactful like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, some more contributory and depth-related, like defensive tackle John Jenkins, and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat. A player like tight end Harrison Bryant could be the middle ground.
The draft is another key feature in the Telesco and Pierce relationship. The Raiders had a clear modus operandi -- take talented players with the right traits and habits to fit into Pierce's vision -- all without having to sell.
If the Raiders take the next step in 2024, look no futher than Telesco and Pierce's relationship.
