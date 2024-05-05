Adams Picks Raiders' Starting Basketball Team
It’s always fun to see if professional athletes in a certain sport could perform well in a different sport.
Many NFL players have tried their hands at basketball. For example, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, as have Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud and Dallas Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons.
Las Vegas Raiders stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby are massive basketball fans. Crosby is often seen out at basketball games, and there are clips of Crosby playing basketball, showing off incredible athleticism.
On the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, Crosby asked Adams to name his starting five out of current Raiders players.
Adams chose himself, Crosby, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and tight end Cole Fotheringham.
He said Meyers is the point guard, Hobbs is the shooting guard, Adams is the small forward, Fotheringham is the power forward, and Crosby is the center.
Crosby advocated for Hobbs to be on the team.
“Hobbs can play,” he said. “He’s like a mini D-Wade.”
“He’s like a mini D-Wade but like an Energizer Bunny,” Adams replied.
“He’s running the whole game,” Crosby said.
“I don’t think he can dribble, though, so I’m going to put him at the 2,” Adams decided.
It took Adams some time to decide who would be his power forward. He and Crosby considered a couple of names: defensive end Janarius Robinson, former Raider Jerry Tillery, and linebacker Divine Deablo before deciding on Fotheringham.
“I haven’t seen him, but I guarantee you he can play basketball,” he said. “I would say probably top-seven smoothest people on our team. You would never guess it. We could sit here until midnight, and you wouldn’t guess who I’m saying. I don’t think he’s ever been active.”
“Cole is smooth, bro,” Adams continued. “He’s a little slower than [Travis Kelce] but plays exactly like Trav.”
“He is literally Travis Kelce but hidden, minus the drip,” Crosby said.
“Cole, the way he moves, I feel like he could play basketball,” Adams said. “He would have a hook shot in his arsenal.”
Adams may have to get that group together to take on other NFL teams’ starting fives.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Adams.
