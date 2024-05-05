Raiders' Adams Has Seen WR Position Change
One of the most fascinating elements of football is watching how the dynamics of the sport change over time.
Years ago, the league was not as high-scoring and run games dominated the field. Now, it is an offense-heavy league; running backs are not prioritized as highly, and passing offenses are at an all-time high.
Because of this, there has been a trickle-down effect. Players in high school and college have gotten better training, and wide receivers come into the league more pro-ready, according to Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams.
Adams joined teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to talk about how the wide receiver position has changed in recent years.
“I don’t even know what to attribute it to because a lot of them were like more pro-style offenses, but it’s so many different styles. 7-on-7s, all that stuff,” he said. “When I was in high school, ‘training’ was just working out and doing the summer stuff with the team, going and playing, essentially. You weren’t really getting out there with professional coaches putting you through these real NFL-type drills, getting your feet right.”
Adams’ Fresno State Bulldogs were a pass-heavy offense in his time in college – they ranked third in the country in pass attempts in his final season. But Adams said wide receivers are coming into the league more polished.
“I love it,” he said. “When I first got in the league, and right before I got in the league, I feel like there were two or three guys that would just continuously dominate. Every year, it’s a new guy now, whether it’s a rookie or someone that’s been in the league for two or three years, come out of the woodworks. You have a guy that maybe bounced around on a couple practice squads that will get some burn, and he’ll go out there and go for 150. That stuff happens more frequently now than it used to. It’s definitely more of a passing game.”
Last season, the Raiders were 22nd in the league in pass attempts per game. They have several weapons in the passing game, so they could throw the ball more next season to let their young pass-catchers thrive.
