Addition of WR Gallup is Another Move That Proves Telesco’s Knowledge of Roster
When Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was first hired, he immediately took the reins and began implementing much-needed changes to the roster.
While many new general managers do the same, only some have made the overarching changes a team needs without using personal motives or feelings to help make those decisions. Telesco has done just that, making sweeping but rational moves for the team.
Telesco arrived and let multiple noteworthy Raiders leave in free agency, showing the comfortability of letting other teams pay players their desired money rather than the Raiders overpay for a player themselves. While allowing players like running back Josh Jacobs and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor leave in free agency were tough decisions, the money and roster spots saved provided the Raiders with the flexibility to make sensible additions elsewhere, like their defensive line.
The Raiders would not have been able to sign defensive lineman Christian Wilkins if they had millions and millions wrapped up into an aging running back, an aging wide receiver and an aging right tackle. Telesco reallocated the Raiders’ funds, maximizing their ability to make moves in free agency.
By letting Jacobs and Eluemunor walk, freeing up money for the team, then signing Wilkins, as well as re-signing veteran center Andre James and veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, Telesco showed he fully understood the strengths, weaknesses and needs of the Raiders’ roster, even though he’s only been with the team for a short amount of time. This speaks to the value of Telesco’s decade of being a division opponent of the Raiders for the last decade and also, likely, his synergy with Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly and Coach Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders then had a productive NFL Draft, during which Telesco added Brock Bowers, arguably one of the best tight ends in college football history and one of the best tight ends to enter the draft in the last decade. Las Vegas would follow the selection of Bowers by selecting two offensive linemen who have the potential to immediately improve the Raiders’ offensive line, which lacked depth before the draft, even after the addition of Cody Whitehair.
After a successful draft, Telesco and the Raiders added wide receiver Michael Gallup, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Although wide receiver was arguably the Raiders' deepest position on offense, if not the entire team, the departure of Hunter Renfrow left room for a veteran receiver on a team-friendly deal who had the potential to add to an already talented receiver unit. Gallup checks all of those boxes.
While the Gallup deal isn’t a splash, it is another move proving Telesco understands the Raiders’ roster needs.
