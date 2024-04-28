Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast NFL Draft Day Three Complete Recap
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders, under the leadership of new General Manager Tom Telesco, concluded the 2024 NFL Draft today.
By all accounts, the Silver and Black had a tremendous draft, drawing accolades around the NFL world for the successful work of Tom Telesco and his staff.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast we offer you our complete recap of day three of the Silver and Black draft.
I asked Tom Telesco if I had told him on Thursday morning that this was the draft class he would get, if he would have taken it, his answer was both sincere, and forthcoming.
"Yeah, there's always guys on the board that you don't get that you would love to have, but you
only have so many picks. So, you get a little bit greedy. But really, I'm happy with this group, I am. But
there's just a lot of guys who - I just texted a GM earlier that there was a guy in the seventh round that
would love to have, but you just can't get everybody you want. But yeah, it's a good group. It's a good
starting point. Add this group to last year's draft class, and hopefully get moving."
When asked if he wanted to pick a quarterback today, he added, "On the third day? No. Really not the second day either. First day, yes. But not after that."
